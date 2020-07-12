1/1
Margaret NAVARRA
NAVARRA, Margaret M. 99, of Dunedin, Florida passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family in Lake City, Florida, June 11, 2020. She was one month shy of her 100th birthday. Margaret was born to George F. and Yvonne (Robert) McMahon July 14, 1920 in Holyoke, Massachusetts. As the eldest in a family of six children, she was a role model to her five siblings. She graduated the youngest in her class at the age of 15 from Holyoke High School before attending business school. She married Salvatore Navarra and resided in Bayonne, New Jersey, prior to retiring to the Tampa Bay Area. After Sal's death, she moved to Dunedin to care for her elderly parents. As Margaret's health regressed, she transitioned to the Mease Manor Retirement Community in Dunedin where she lived for 15 years, until most recently when she relocated to Lake City to be with her family. Margaret's professional career included acting as the Chief Administrator of the WW II Draft Board in Holyoke, MA, and working at the Food & Drug Administration in Washington, DC. She also served as the Executive Administrator of Beacon Homes in the New Port Richey area. Margaret was actively involved in her parish at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and a participating member of the Red Hat Society. Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Salvatore Navarra; her brothers, George F. McMahon Jr. of Deland FL and Paul G. McMahon of Naples, FL and Dalton, MA; and her sister, Mary Hambleton of Torrance, CA. She is survived by her sister, Muriel (Louis) Tozzi of Fort Belvoir, VA and her brother Robert (Nancy) McMahon of Lake City, FL and West Springfield, MA, and 20 nieces and nephews. Margaret will be fondly remembered for her kindness, incredible wisdom, her commitment to her faith, and her love of her family and friends. Margaret's Funeral Mass will be held July 16 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dunedin, FL. The burial will follow at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater, FL. Donations in her memory can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gateway-Forest Lawn uneral Home, 3596 S. US HWY 441, Lake City, FL, 32025, 386-752-1954. Please leave words of comfort for the family at www.gatewayforestlawn.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home - Lake City
3596 South Highway 441
Lake City, FL 32025
(386) 752-1954
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Gateway-Forest Lawn Funeral Home
