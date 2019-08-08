Service Information Gonzalez Funeral Home 7209 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa , FL 33614 (813)-931-1833 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Gonzalez Funeral Home 7209 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa , FL 33614 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Gonzalez Funeral Home 7209 North Dale Mabry Highway Tampa , FL 33614 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEWTON, Margaret Gonzalez "Peggy" passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born and raised in Ybor City, was a kind and loving soul who spoke fluent Sicilian and found happiness in music and dancing. She loved dancing the night away at the Sons of Italy Hall in West Tampa. Peggy was a graduate of Hillsborough High School and worked for thirty years as a secretary at Badger Engineering. She was totally devoted to the care of her mother, Carmen "Mela". She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joanne Gonzalez. She had an enormous affection for her nieces Lori Leach, Yvette Ravella (Rick), Senator Janet Cruz (Steve), Doreen Moore (Johnny) and nephew Glenn Gonzales (Laura), as well as several great nieces and great nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. She is predeceased by her mother, Carmen Pizzo Gonzalez, father, Edward Gonzalez, brothers John Gonzalez and Edward Gonzalez Jr. and longtime partner Joe Fernandez. A funeral service will take place at 11AM at Gonzalez Funeral Home on Sunday, August 11, 2019 with family receiving friends one hour prior at 10AM. Burial will be private. Gonzalez Funeral Home

