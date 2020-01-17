ORR, Margaret Sheffield 80, of Palm Harbor, passed away on January 15, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1939 in Waynesville, NC, a daughter of the late James Robert Sheffield and Mary Sue Smathers Sheffield. She was a teacher and earned a Master's Degree from Western Carolina University. Margaret is survived by her husband, George Orr; two daughters, Robin Owens of Bethel, NC and Tamara Gryder and her husband, Matthew, of Fletcher, NC; four grandchildren, Zachary Metts, Taylor Metts, Chase Gryder, and Ethan Doherty; and one great-grandchild, Parker Metts. Her family remembers her as the loving, caring one who cared for them all. Veterans Funeral Care has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 17, 2020