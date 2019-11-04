PETERSEN, Margaret "Marge" passed away Oct. 31, 2019. A life well lived. With deep sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Marge Petersen. She died after a brief period of declining health. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, October 26, 1922 and lived in Florida for the last 30 plus years prior to moving to North Carolina last year to be with her daughter and family. She was active at CARES in New Port Richey and enjoyed playing cards, making dolls for charity, and crafting with friends. She was a wonderful wife, mom, and grandma. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry "Pete" Petersen. Marge leaves behind her three children; grandchildren, Greg (Adam), Glenn and Candy Petersen Lockwood (Lauren and Laine); along with countless family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a in Marge's name.

