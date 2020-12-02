1/
Margaret Pupello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PUPELLO, Margaret "Peggy" passed away November 28, 2020. Peggy loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a devoted wife to the late Joe Pupello and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Peggy's love for her family transcended to generations of their friends who will always fondly remember "Nana". Peggy is survived by daughter, Nancy Pappas (Louis), and son, Joseph C. Pupello; six grandchildren, Luke (Carrie) and Joe Pappas, Joey, Kyle, Trent, and Paige Pupello (Nik Alfonso); two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Pupello and Louis Pappas. Graveside Service is at Myrtle Hill Cemetery, Wednesday at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice of Pinellas and the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Dobies FH/Tarpon Springs

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Myrtle Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
701 E. Tarpon Ave
Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
(727) 942-0515
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved