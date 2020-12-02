PUPELLO, Margaret "Peggy" passed away November 28, 2020. Peggy loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a devoted wife to the late Joe Pupello and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Peggy's love for her family transcended to generations of their friends who will always fondly remember "Nana". Peggy is survived by daughter, Nancy Pappas (Louis), and son, Joseph C. Pupello; six grandchildren, Luke (Carrie) and Joe Pappas, Joey, Kyle, Trent, and Paige Pupello (Nik Alfonso); two great-grandchildren, Evelyn Pupello and Louis Pappas. Graveside Service is at Myrtle Hill Cemetery, Wednesday at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Suncoast Hospice of Pinellas and the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Dobies FH/Tarpon Springs



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store