PERRY, Margaret Robbins



89, of St. Petersburg, passed away June 8, 2019 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center Mid-Pinellas. She was born and raised in St. Petersburg, FL, graduating from the University of Florida after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education and Health, with High Honors. Margaret taught Physical Education in the Pinellas County School system and, upon retiring, helped manage the family business, St. Petersburg Map and Blue Print Company. An active lifetime member of First Baptist Church, Margaret taught Sunday School in the Intermediate (Youth) department for many years. She also led several exercise classes for the Senior Adult department. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Harry F., Sr. and Hazel B. Robbins; her husband of 63 years, David E. Perry; daughter, Lynn Perry; son, Brian Perry; twin brothers, Harry F., Jr. (Doris) and Robert J. Robbins; and sister, Jean Robbins. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Betty Lou Robbins; sister-in-law, Effie (Gilbert) Jones, a loving extended family, and many longtime friends. Services are to be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg, 1900 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL 33702. Visitation at 10 am, service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to The First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg.



Anderson-McQueen

