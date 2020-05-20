Margaret RODRIGUEZ
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RODRIGUEZ, Margaret "Mama" 90, of Tampa, FL, died surrounded by her loving family May 12, 2020. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Absalon "Nino" Blanco and Dolores "Lola" Pedrero-Blanco; husband of 66 years, Oscar (Cookie) Rodriguez; and brothers, Octavio (Macho) and Raul (Luco) Blanco. She is survived by her devoted children, Oscar "Cookie" (Carmen Almaguer), Wayne (Nancy Fitzgerald) and Margaret Pryce (Frank Cueto); several grandchildren; great-grand-children; sister-in-law, Martha Blanco; and many loving nieces and nephews. Margaret worked for Morrison's Cafeteria in the Jim Walter's Building. After retiring, she enjoyed being a member of the JW Breakfast Club and Friday morning breakfast with the Cherry Street Gang. The family would like to thank all her caregivers and Hospice's Burgundy Team. A private service will be held by the immediate family with a celebration of life gathering at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved