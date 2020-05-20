RODRIGUEZ, Margaret "Mama" 90, of Tampa, FL, died surrounded by her loving family May 12, 2020. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Absalon "Nino" Blanco and Dolores "Lola" Pedrero-Blanco; husband of 66 years, Oscar (Cookie) Rodriguez; and brothers, Octavio (Macho) and Raul (Luco) Blanco. She is survived by her devoted children, Oscar "Cookie" (Carmen Almaguer), Wayne (Nancy Fitzgerald) and Margaret Pryce (Frank Cueto); several grandchildren; great-grand-children; sister-in-law, Martha Blanco; and many loving nieces and nephews. Margaret worked for Morrison's Cafeteria in the Jim Walter's Building. After retiring, she enjoyed being a member of the JW Breakfast Club and Friday morning breakfast with the Cherry Street Gang. The family would like to thank all her caregivers and Hospice's Burgundy Team. A private service will be held by the immediate family with a celebration of life gathering at a later date.



