COHALLA, Margaret
Rodriguez 100, of Tampa, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born May 15, 1918 in Key West, FL and was a lifelong resident of Florida. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Justo. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place at 6 pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Christ Fellowship Church.
Florida Mortuary
Florida Mortuary Funeral & Cremation Services
4601 Nebraska Ave N
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 237-2900
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 13, 2019