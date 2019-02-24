Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret "Peggy" SCHIANO. View Sign

SCHIANO, Margaret "Peggy"



born August 27, 1926, died February 7, 2019. She was born in Racoon Ford, Virginia and raised on a farm until 18 years old. Home was near Frog Pond Corner in True Blue outside of Culpepper. She attended High School in Locust Grove. Her farm days were inspiration all her life for artwork, crafts, and her great love of animals. She was predeceased by her mother, Rosa; father, John; sister, Agnes; brothers, Joe and Tom; her first husband, Tony; their one-year-old daughter, Eva; as well as three other infants. She leaves behind her loving husband for the last 46 years, Louis Schiano. She worked with him at Lou's Gulfport Texaco and then Lou's Auto Repair Garage. She also made and sold art and craft creations in quilts, aprons, holiday ornaments, dolls, clothing, and birds and rabbits. She continually was busy sewing, designing, and planning new projects until her passing. She leaves behind five of Lou's children from a previous marriage. Before Lou met Peggy, his first wife, Helen passed, and later he lost two sons, Louis and Jimmy. Left today are Steve and Mark and his only daughter, Lori, who all live in Florida. Lori had helped care for Peggy in and during all of her hospital trips and recoveries for years. She leaves three children from a previous marriage in New Hampshire and California, John, David, and Maggie. Additionally there are many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and such spanning the entire country from each of it's four corner states. She loved everyone she met and left many friends in the Gulfport and Pasadena area, like her longtime friend, Regina Klienfeld. Peggy recently wrote that she was looking forward to meeting her Lord face to face and hearing Him say....."come home my child"....



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2 at 1 pm, at the First United Methodist Church, 2728 53rd St. S, in Gulfport. Cremation services have been provided by Lawson Funeral Home, Saint Petersburg, Florida (727) 623-9025.

4535 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg , FL 33713

