SCHMITZ, Margaret
78, passed away on June 26, 2019. She was born on July 17, 1940 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin to the late Frederic and Evelyn (Knopke ) Janke. Margaret was a dedicated teacher and Principal for 10 years. She was very active in her community, within her church, and in local volunteer organizations. Margaret is survived by her husband of 53 years, Leonard H. Schmitz; son, Timothy L. Schmitz (Tricia); grandchildren, Jonah, Aidan, and Madison; as well as many other family members and friends. A Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 1:30-2:30 pm with a Funeral Mass to immediately follow at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Petersburg, FL. Margaret will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 30, 2019