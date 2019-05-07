SILMSER, Margaret N.F.
passed peacefully May 4, 2019 after suffering with Alzheimer's for the past 13 years. Margaret was born February 6, 1943 in Carriden, Scotland, daughter of the late Matthew and Jane Nimmo. Margaret met and married A1C Robert M. Silmser who was serving in Scotland with the USAF May 2, 1964. She immigrated to the United States in July 1964 when her husband was transferred back home. They moved to St. Lawrence County, New York the same year and had three sons. She is survived by her husband, Robert; sons, Robert, Scott, Trevor; six grandchildren, Sean, Ashley, Megan, Brianna, Leo, Ivy; two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Reef. Margaret worked for Publix for 22 years before retiring in 2006. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 10 am Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to LifePath Hospice in her memory. Please sign Margaret's guestbook at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 7, 2019