Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret SILMSER. View Sign Service Information Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home 2323 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 33511 (813)-689-8121 Send Flowers Obituary

SILMSER, Margaret N.F.



passed peacefully May 4, 2019 after suffering with Alzheimer's for the past 13 years. Margaret was born February 6, 1943 in Carriden, Scotland, daughter of the late Matthew and Jane Nimmo. Margaret met and married A1C Robert M. Silmser who was serving in Scotland with the USAF May 2, 1964. She immigrated to the United States in July 1964 when her husband was transferred back home. They moved to St. Lawrence County, New York the same year and had three sons. She is survived by her husband, Robert; sons, Robert, Scott, Trevor; six grandchildren, Sean, Ashley, Megan, Brianna, Leo, Ivy; two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Reef. Margaret worked for Publix for 22 years before retiring in 2006. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 10 am Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to LifePath Hospice in her memory. Please sign Margaret's guestbook at:



www.HillsboroMemorial.com

SILMSER, Margaret N.F.passed peacefully May 4, 2019 after suffering with Alzheimer's for the past 13 years. Margaret was born February 6, 1943 in Carriden, Scotland, daughter of the late Matthew and Jane Nimmo. Margaret met and married A1C Robert M. Silmser who was serving in Scotland with the USAF May 2, 1964. She immigrated to the United States in July 1964 when her husband was transferred back home. They moved to St. Lawrence County, New York the same year and had three sons. She is survived by her husband, Robert; sons, Robert, Scott, Trevor; six grandchildren, Sean, Ashley, Megan, Brianna, Leo, Ivy; two great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Reef. Margaret worked for Publix for 22 years before retiring in 2006. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 10 am Friday, May 10, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to LifePath Hospice in her memory. Please sign Margaret's guestbook at: Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close