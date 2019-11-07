SINGLETARY, Margaret J. 65 of St. Petersburg, FL. transi- tioned October 25, 2019. She is survived by her companion, James Randolph; daughters, Tori D. Kirnes, Penda King, Sari Nelson; three brothers; three sisters; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchil-dren and other relatives. Funeral Service is on Saturday, November 9, 11 am, New Philadelphia Christian Center (3501 37th Street S); Visitation is on Friday, November 8, from 4-7 pm; wake 6 pm at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 7, 2019