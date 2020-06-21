Margaret Smith
SMITH, Margaret Beverly was born December 23, 1933 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to parents Otto Hedstrom and Dora Durling Hedstrom. The family later moved to Laconia, New Hampshire where Margaret grew up until later moving to Florida. She attended Tomlinson Tech Business college and then started a career in banking with her first position at 1st National Bank then moved to City National Bank, then Second City National Bank where she advanced becoming the executive vice president. As the bank purchases continued, she remained with Barnett Bank as the branch manager and vice president until retiring with Bank of America. Margaret was a dedicated worker but was also very dedicated to her family and her Christian faith. She was an avid reader, who also enjoyed sewing, playing cards, cooking, swimming, travelling and spending time with friends and family. Margaret passed away peacefully June 11, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Edward Judson Smith whom she married in 1962. Survivors also include daughters, Sheri (Marlin) Schumann of Stonewall, TX, and Judy (Don) Fecher of Largo, FL; grandchildren, Jessica (Justin) Wyka, Weston Howell, Lisa (Mark) Quinby, and Donnie Fecher Jr. Margaret will be remembered as a good wife, mother and grandmother, a generous neighbor and a good and reliable friend. Her family, faith and love of the Lord were the most important things in her life. A gathering of friends is scheduled for Thursday June 25, 2020 at 11:30 am with a memorial service to follow at Moss Feaster 693 S. Belcher Rd. Clearwater, FL 33764 Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

