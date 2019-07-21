TAYLOR, Margaret
93, passed away July 18, 2019. She is survived by her three children, one brother, one sister, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visitation, Monday, July 22, 10:30 am-12:30 pm at Gonzalez Funeral Home, 7209 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, ph. 813-931-1833. Interment to follow at 1:30 pm at Garden of Memories. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to LifePath Hospice. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting:
www.GonzalezFuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019