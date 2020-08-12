Margaret TEMPLETON

TEMPLETON, Margaret (Ozmer) "Peggy" went home to be with the Lord and her beloved daughter July 21, 2020, after a valiant battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Alyne Templeton and parents, Margaret and Thomas Ozmer. A private celebration of her life will be held at Hyde Park United Methodist Church, August 13, with her ashes being scattered with Julie's in Biscayne Bay at the Neptune Memorial Reef. The only child of Margaret and Thomas Ozmer, Peggy was born and raised in Coral Gables, Florida. She graduated from the University of Florida in 1971. She blazed trails in the land development field first in Gainesville and then Tampa. Peggy came to Tampa as the Vice President of marketing for Tampa Palms, the premier community that started New Tampa. After many years there, she moved to Orlando to become the Vice President of NTS Development Company, developer of Lake Forest, and then moved on to be Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Nona Properties Holdings, developer of Lake Nona, a planned community in Orlando. She returned to Tampa and started Templeton Development and continued working land deals for her many builder friends. Peggy was a Senior Life Director of the National Association of Home Builders, member of the Executive Committee, chair of the Land Development Committee and a member of the Commercial Builders Council, Board of Trustees, Legal Action Committee and Resolutions Committee. She was a past President of the Tampa Bay Builders Association where she served for many years in numerous capacities as a Board Member and committee chairman. A longtime resident of Harbour Island, she served on the Board of Directors of the Neighborhood Association. A consummate professional woman, she will be remembered by many who had the good fortune to work with her as the impeccably dressed professional with Old World manners. For those few who were allowed in her inner circle, she leaves a big void of wise counsel, a contagious laugh, access to her closet (she helped her girlfriends with any special occasion in designer fashion) and unconditional love and support. She did things her way and will be forever in our hearts.



