VALENTI, Margaret (Sanchez) 97 passed away on December 28, 2019 after a long but deliberate journey to the hereafter, with good conscience and a life well lived as her legacy. She was the middle daughter of Spanish immigrant cigar makers Juan Sanchez and Concha (Orrusti) Sanchez who immigrated to the thriving Latino community of Ybor City in 1907. She was born in St. Augustine, Florida on April 18, 1922 after the family moved from Tampa to St. Augustine to help establish a new cigar factory in that city. The family moved back to Tampa a few years later. She continued her formal education at DeSoto Elementary in Palmetto Beach, Washington Junior High School in Ybor City and Hillsborough High School in Seminole Heights. As was common in the immigrant community of Tampa, educational excellence was always stressed. She was a diligent student who was double promoted two times allowing her to graduate from high school at sixteen. After graduating she went to Tampa Business School and became certified in business bookkeeping. Like many of her generation graduating before WWII, she married young at 19 to Henry V. Valenti Sr. and had her first child while her husband was overseas in the army in the war effort. They were later divorced after 24 years of marriage. Margaret was a feminist before the word was invented and was a role model for the young women in her familial relations and those young women who worked with her. She was the primary caregiver for her two children and a full-time bookkeeper for most of her adult life. She started her career with Cone Brothers Construction in the accounting department and later promoted to head of the accounts receivables department, as the company grew with different ownership groups. She was amazingly adept in the field of bookkeeping, accounting and corporate money management often doing the job that the corporate treasurer should have been doing. She had such a mastery of the science of numbers that she could look at a long list of numbers and come up with the correct total before a calculator could deliver the results. During her early work life, she became the driving force of incorporating a company credit union and became treasurer of the credit union along with her duties as head of the accounts receivables department. Margaret's relationship with her extended family was always one of unconditional love and organizational efficiency. She was nicknamed the "General" for her ability to organize and implement family holiday dinners of 40 or more all the way into her nineties. She was a gifted cook learning the sublime art and intricacies of food preparation from her Spanish family, her Sicilian in-laws, and the many Florida country folk that became her friend. Never a helicopter parent, she insured her son and daughter were always safe, and had the means to be well educated, but also allowed them the freedom to explore their world beyond the confines of their own family. Her garage apartment was an inexpensive or free refuge for young family couples returning home and needing a temporary apartment while they established permanent residences. She was the loving and loved Dar-Dar to her five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews who saw her as a second mother. She loved and respected the Latino heritage that influenced and molded her life. She never forgot the Spanish language she grew up speaking and was able to learn enough Sicilian to converse with her in-laws. She enjoyed the social and community experiences provided by the mutual aid societies created in the Latino neighborhoods of Tampa. She was especially proud of the successful families engendered by her immigrant family and the success of children and grandchildren who were a result of her generation. Margaret was predeceased by her father and mother, Juan and Concha Sanchez; her younger sister, Dahlia Gierach; brother-in-law, Elroy Gierach, and brother-in-law, Manuel Mones Sr. She is survived by her big sister, Lydia (Sanchez) Mones; son, Henry V. Valenti Jr. and spouse, JoAnn Myer Valenti; daughter, Inez Leto and spouse, Tom Leto; grandchildren, John Henry Valenti, Sarita Valenti-Flandro and spouse, Ben Flandro, Lisa (Leto) Dimsdale and spouse, Troy Dimsdale, Jennifer (Leto) Abdoney and spouse, Matt Abdoney, Andrea (Leto) Cammarata and spouse, Nick Cammarata; nine great-grandchildren; and many loved and loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Per request by the family there will be no formal ceremonies commemorating Margaret's life.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020

