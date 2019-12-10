Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
VUKOVICH, Margaret "Marge" It is with great sadness, the family of Marge Vuko- vich, 65, of Valrico, FL, announce her passing on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Dean Vukovich; sons, Jason (Melissa), Brian and Mark; stepgrandson, Evan; brothers, Walter (Roxanne) Ponczek and Tom (Beverly) Ponczek; brother-in-law, Chris (Karen) Vukovich; sister-in-law, Debra (David Marleigh) Casey; father-in-law, Joseph Vuko- vich Jr. and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews friends and neighbors. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Southern Funeral Care, 10510 Riverview Drive, Riverview, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center Foundation, Inc. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 10, 2019
