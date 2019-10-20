Margaret WELCH

WELCH, Margaret "Margie" 98, wife of the late William R. "Bill" Welch, died on Sept. 28, 2019. Survived by her loving children, William "Rocky" Welch, Cheryl Updike, Janeanne Pope, and Belinda Bellamy; her grandchildren, Michelle Stevens, Anna Underwood, Jamesina Kong, Marc Welch, Rachelle Mackey, and Russell Updike; and nine great-grand-children Julia, Eden, James, Madison, Tristan, Torin, Rilan, Jaeda and Kaia. Margie was known for her crafts and loved crocheting, quilling, painting, shelling and bowling
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019
