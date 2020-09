WILLEY, Margaret (Moore) 94, of Brandon, FL and formerly of Akron, OH, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, James; daughters, Carolyn (Del) Mack of Sarasota, FL and Jill (Dennis) Miller of Brandon, FL. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Brandon, 10-11 am, with a Funeral Service to follow at 11 am. For her full obituary, please refer to: www.serenitymeadows.com