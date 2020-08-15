Margaret WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS Margaret "Margie" of Tampa, FL passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at the age of 84. Margie graduated from The Academy of Holy Names, married Don and enjoyed 47 years with him. She was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and devoted member of The Daughters of the King. She spent her life raising three daughters and sharing her love with seven granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, stitchery and many years at Cracker Country at The Florida State Fairgrounds.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store