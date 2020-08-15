1/1
Margaret WILLIAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMS Margaret "Margie" of Tampa, FL passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020 at the age of 84. Margie graduated from The Academy of Holy Names, married Don and enjoyed 47 years with him. She was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and devoted member of The Daughters of the King. She spent her life raising three daughters and sharing her love with seven granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, stitchery and many years at Cracker Country at The Florida State Fairgrounds.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved