WITCHER, Margaret
100 this past January, passed away at her Clearwater home, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A native Ohioan and a beautician along with her husband Ray, moved to Clearwater in 1970. She joined the Nielsen Co. as a call center reporter and was promoted to supervisor of call center operations where she retired in 1988. Later, she volunteered at Mease Hosp. auxiliary for 15 years. With no immediate family, she is survived by several nieces and nephews and a loving caregiver, Paul. A viewing/ funeral service will be at Light of Christ Church, Tuesday, July 9, at 9:30 am with mass to follow at 10:30. See more at
rhodesfuneraldirectors.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019