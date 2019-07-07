Margaret WITCHER (2019 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "We have lots of good memories with Great-aunt Marge. She..."
    - Chris (niece) & Fred Kuntz
Service Information
Rhodes Funeral Directors
800 Druid Road East
Clearwater, FL
33756
(727)-446-3055
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:45 AM
Light of Christ Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Light of Christ Church
Obituary
WITCHER, Margaret

100 this past January, passed away at her Clearwater home, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A native Ohioan and a beautician along with her husband Ray, moved to Clearwater in 1970. She joined the Nielsen Co. as a call center reporter and was promoted to supervisor of call center operations where she retired in 1988. Later, she volunteered at Mease Hosp. auxiliary for 15 years. With no immediate family, she is survived by several nieces and nephews and a loving caregiver, Paul. A viewing/ funeral service will be at Light of Christ Church, Tuesday, July 9, at 9:30 am with mass to follow at 10:30. See more at

rhodesfuneraldirectors.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019
