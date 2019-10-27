Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret WOODROUGH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WOODROUGH, Margaret Ann V. "Margot" died peacefully at the age of 77 of natural causes October 18, 2019 at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center here in St. Petersburg. Margot was born July 16, 1942 in Washington, DC, to Herman C. and Annette F. Vollmer. She was proud to refer to her birth as a "fifth-generation Washingtonian." Margot grew up and was schooled in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and met her husband-to-be, Stephens B. "Steve" Woodrough, on a blind date in 1962. At the time, Steve was sta tioned at the Pentagon as a Captain in the Judge Advocate General Corps. It was love at first sight; they were married at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church in Washington, DC, January 8, 1963. Steve and Margot first settled in Fairfax, Virginia, and later moved to Vienna, Virginia, where Stephens B. Jr. was born in 1964, and then to Oakton, Virginia, where Page A. was born in 1971. Margot was an avid and very talented gardener. She was elected and served as President of the Fairfax Ferns Garden Club in 1967-68, and she won a silver platter trophy Award of Excellence at the National Flower Show at the DC Armory in 1969. Margot followed Steve to Atlanta, Georgia in 1972, where Steve was appointed Regional Counsel for the Southeastern Region of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Margot continued to exhibit her gardening skills and served as President of the Dunwoody Garden Club in 1980-82. When Steve set up his own law firm, The Banking Law Firm, in 1990 they moved to Bellaire, Florida where Margot was elected President of the Bellaire Garden Club in 1994-95. To say that Margot was a highly gifted artist with numerous different talents and skills would be a gross understatement. She was an expressive painter in all mediums from chalk to oils to wax. Margot's strongest and best talents were in all things made of threads. She made her childrens' clothes and numerous dresses, jackets and coats for herself and friends. She could sew, spin, knit, crochet, and card raw yarn. In short, she had mastered the use of most yarns, ribbons, and threads. With all of those talents, in the Fall of 2013, she opened her own commercial enterprise, named FAB Fibers, LLC, in Gulfport, Florida, which has since grown more than 10-times over its original size. Margot's sense of smart business decisions was matched only by her talents and skills in creating anything made of threads and yarns. During all this time between 1969 and 2019, Margot became an expert in the field of genealogy, tracing numerous branches of both family names back in time in some instances to the Eleventh Century. Fortunately, all of her research work in genealogy over the past 50 years has been preserved for future generations on the Internet at

WOODROUGH, Margaret Ann V. "Margot" died peacefully at the age of 77 of natural causes October 18, 2019 at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center here in St. Petersburg. Margot was born July 16, 1942 in Washington, DC, to Herman C. and Annette F. Vollmer. She was proud to refer to her birth as a "fifth-generation Washingtonian." Margot grew up and was schooled in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and met her husband-to-be, Stephens B. "Steve" Woodrough, on a blind date in 1962. At the time, Steve was sta tioned at the Pentagon as a Captain in the Judge Advocate General Corps. It was love at first sight; they were married at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church in Washington, DC, January 8, 1963. Steve and Margot first settled in Fairfax, Virginia, and later moved to Vienna, Virginia, where Stephens B. Jr. was born in 1964, and then to Oakton, Virginia, where Page A. was born in 1971. Margot was an avid and very talented gardener. She was elected and served as President of the Fairfax Ferns Garden Club in 1967-68, and she won a silver platter trophy Award of Excellence at the National Flower Show at the DC Armory in 1969. Margot followed Steve to Atlanta, Georgia in 1972, where Steve was appointed Regional Counsel for the Southeastern Region of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. Margot continued to exhibit her gardening skills and served as President of the Dunwoody Garden Club in 1980-82. When Steve set up his own law firm, The Banking Law Firm, in 1990 they moved to Bellaire, Florida where Margot was elected President of the Bellaire Garden Club in 1994-95. To say that Margot was a highly gifted artist with numerous different talents and skills would be a gross understatement. She was an expressive painter in all mediums from chalk to oils to wax. Margot's strongest and best talents were in all things made of threads. She made her childrens' clothes and numerous dresses, jackets and coats for herself and friends. She could sew, spin, knit, crochet, and card raw yarn. In short, she had mastered the use of most yarns, ribbons, and threads. With all of those talents, in the Fall of 2013, she opened her own commercial enterprise, named FAB Fibers, LLC, in Gulfport, Florida, which has since grown more than 10-times over its original size. Margot's sense of smart business decisions was matched only by her talents and skills in creating anything made of threads and yarns. During all this time between 1969 and 2019, Margot became an expert in the field of genealogy, tracing numerous branches of both family names back in time in some instances to the Eleventh Century. Fortunately, all of her research work in genealogy over the past 50 years has been preserved for future generations on the Internet at http://www.margotwoodrough.com . Margot's inner character and unselfish attitude toward others is well illustrated in the following quotation from Oliver Wendall Holmes, which was also Margot's favorite quotation: "My character or nature is made up of infinite particles of inherited tendencies from my ancestors a little seed of laziness came from this grandfather, some remote grandmother has stamped me with a fear of dogs and a love of horses; there may be in me a bit of outlawry from a pirate forefather, and a dash of piety from one who was a saint. My so-called particularities, my gestures, my ways and manners, I borrow them all, without exceptions. So everything in me passes on through my children. I am sewn between ancestry and posterity." Margot was a beautiful, kind, and generous person. She will be missed for a long time to come. Margot is survived by her husband, Steve, who lives here in St. Petersburg; and her son, Steve Jr., who lives in Atlanta with his wife, Elena C. and their five children, Stephen, Mary, Katherine, Cecelia and Thomas Woodrough. Margot is also survived by her daughter, Page, who lives in Fairfax Station, Virginia, with her husband, Mark, and her six children, Shannon, Brigid, Molly, Anna, Daniel and Kelly. Margot refused to use the term 'grandchildren' and therefore called all eleven of them her 'kidlets.' Instead of a memorial service at a funeral home, the family decided to have a party that will constitute a Celebration of a Margot's Life at the Community Center of the Dolphin Cay Homeowners Association, Saturday, December 28, 2019. More detailed information about the party will be published during the second week of December. ,, Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close