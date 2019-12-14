WOODROUGH, Margaret Ann "Margot" who joined the Angels in Heaven on October 18, 2019, will be memorialized at a Funeral Mass at Saint Mary Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 515 4th Street South at 1:30 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019, which will be followed by a Celebration of Margot's Life Well Lived from 3-5 pm at the Dolphin Cay Community Center, 4779 Dolphin Cay Lane South. All of Margot's family of friends and acquaintances are cordially invited to attend and participate in both events.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019