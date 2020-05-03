WORD, Margaret "Peggy" of Clearwater, died at 97 April 27, 2020 at Cypress Palms, Largo. She was born Margaret Johnston Watkins May 23, 1922 in Atlanta, Georgia to Margaret Emma Simonton and Howard Denmon Watkins. At 14 years old, after the death of her mother, Peggy lived with her Aunt Moire and Uncle Si Simonton in Atlanta. She graduated from North Fulton High School and attended Atlanta Junior College before marrying the love of her life, Robert Jennings Word of Buckhead, Atlanta in 1940. After residing in Athens, Georgia, where he taught flying at the University of Georgia during World War II, Peggy and Robert flew all over Florida to look for a town they liked that needed an airport. They choose Clearwater to open what is now the Clearwater Executive Airpark, where Metal Industries screen and air conditioning businesses were later started in a hangar. The couple built a home in the "country" where Cleveland St. dead-ended at Duncan Ave. to be close to the airport and businesses. Peggy, who learned to fly, and soloed at age 19, was the ultimate mother to the four children she and Robert had within a 12 year span. She created elaborate costumes, birthdays and parties for them and their friends. She volunteered at the American Red Cross swimming lessons, so they could attend lessons on the beach and took them to every imaginable lesson and event. Peggy taught Sunday School, served on committees and as a greeter at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church in Clearwater. She was a Brownie troop leader, a Girl Scout board member and a Boy Scout den mother; president of the PTAs at Elks Nursery, Skycrest Elementary and Clearwater High Schools and of the Clearwater YWCA Junior Board. She served on the boards of the Science Center Guild in St. Petersburg, Ft. Harrison Chapter of Questers, and was secretary and an active, and later emeritus almost 60-year member of the Clearwater Salvation Army's Community Advisory Board. She was a founding member of Abilities and also a member of The Sewing Circle, GFWC Clearwater Community Woman's Club and the Clearwater Yacht Club Gulls. Peggy was a Pioneer Member and Founding Supporter of the Clearwater Historical Society, and an early supporter of many not-for-profits, including Ruth Eckerd Hall, Heritage Park and the Dunedin Fine Art Center. She also enjoyed creative endeavors, playing bridge, antiquing, traveling and entertaining. Peggy and Robert spent six weeks in the summers exploring with their children in an Airstream trailer and aboard cruise ships. They were social members of the Ft. Harrison Hotel, plus the Clearwater, St. Petersburg and Carlouel Yacht Clubs. In addition to sailing their boats, they collected and toured in antique autos and spent time at their house in Highlands, North Carolina, where Peggy was involved in Highlands First Presbyterian Church and volunteered at Fibber Magee's charity thrift store. Peggy was pre-deceased by her parents; her older brother, Denmon Watkins of Atlanta; her grandson, James Huntington "Jimmy" Burnside of Palm Harbor; her beloved husband, Robert and so many dear friends. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Simonton Word Burnside (Aaron Fodiman) of Dunedin; son, Robert Jennings Word II (Laura Lizer) of Los Angeles, California; daughter, Gertrude Jennings Word "Trudy" Little (David) of Clearwater; son, Howard Watkins Word (Elizabeth) of Maui, Hawaii; grandchildren, Bryce Jennings Ho Word (Hanna) of San Francisco, Margaret Marie Little of Clearwater, Robert Jennings "Robby"/"R.J." Word III of Los Angeles; great grandson, Kai Jay Ho Word of San Francisco; daughters-in-law, Marina Ho of Honolulu, Hawaii and Jan Doty Word of Santa Monica, California; and her aides, Kaylyn Marshall and Jane Harvey. When asked how she would like to be remembered, Peggy, a true Southern Belle, role model, adored friend, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and community leader replied, "hopefully by the busy lives my children lead." The family's private graveside service, conducted at Sylvan Abbey in Clearwater by Rev. Bob Scott of Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, will be followed at a later date by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church or The Salvation Army in Clearwater.



