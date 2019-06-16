Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret (Schenck) WOYNICZ-SIANOZECKI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





95, was born March 15, 1924 in Woodhaven, NY. She passed away May 28, 2019. At seven, she contracted polio leaving her with a bad left leg and strong will but not debilitated in her life and abilities. Margaret graduated Richmond Hill HS and then secretarial school and began her career as an administrative assistant. Margaret worked for Time, Inc. (1947-1962) rising to an Executive Assistant position.



Margaret met the love of her life, Robert. They wed September 17, 1960. Margaret left Time, Inc. to stay "home" in River Vale, NJ with her children, Rich and Margie. Margaret was actively involved at Nauraushaun Presbyterian, New York (where she found life long friends) and volunteered her time to Boy and Girl Scouts and PTA.



Margaret loved crosswords and puzzles, swimming, cocktails at sunset, reading, painting, politics, and world travel. Margaret shared her love of travel with her husband and family. She and Robert traveled the world (except for Antarctica). They especially loved Africa, visiting seven times. They retired to Englewood, FL in 1990 where both were active members of Community Presbyterian Church. In 2008, they moved to Freedom Plaza, Sun City Center, FL, finding great times and new friends. In August 2018, Margaret moved one last time to Waltonwood Assisted Living in Cary, NC close to her son, Rich.



Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Robert and survived by son, Rich Woynicz-Sianozecki (Amy) and daughter, Margaret Bogenschutz (Joe) and four grandchildren, Sarah, Joey, Emily, and Andrew.



Here's a toast to a life well lived. Donations can be made to ECHO, an organization actively fighting world hunger at

