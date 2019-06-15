Margarete KNOWLES

Service Information
Garden Of Memories Funeral Home
4207 E LAKE AVE
Tampa, FL
33610
(813)-626-3161
Obituary
KNOWLES, Margarete

of Tampa, FL, passed away peacefully in her home on June 7, 2019 at 94 years old. She is survived by her children, Frank, George, Vicky, Richard, Patty and Billy; numerous extended family, and friends. She loved her homeland, Austria, painting, crocheting, animals, Elvis and her rose garden. Her kind heart made her loved dearly and she will truly be missed.The family will receive friends 1-2 pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. Please sign Margarete's guestbook at:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 15, 2019
