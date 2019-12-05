Margarine WYNN

Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
WYNN, Margarine 82, of St. Petersburg passed away to her heavenly home Nov. 25, 2019. Cherished memories she leaves to her son, Kenneth Wynn; daughters, Robin, Lisa, and Hope; sister, Dorothy Parham; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-7, with wake 6-7 pm at the funeral home. Funeral service is Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 am at Friendship M.B. Church, 3300 31st St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2019
