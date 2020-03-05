FERNANDEZ, Margarita a longtime resident of the Tampa Bay area, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at home in Spring Hill, Florida. Born in 1932 in Tampa, Florida, Margarita was a first-generation American whose parents were born in Spain. Margarita moved with her mother, Dolores Melendreras to New York where she married and had her first three children before returning to Tampa. Margarita obtained her GED and spent a career as a medical transcriptionist. She was a devout Catholic and spent many hours of volunteer service with the Catholic Church. A true altruistic person, she thought of others before herself, always greeted with her beautiful smile, and loved everyone. She enjoyed traveling and with her daughter, Valerie went to many countries such as Germany, Austria, Israel, Portugal, Greece, Italy, Morocco, and Spain. Margarita is survived by her five children, Gloria Valero, Rosemary Valero and wife, Karen Drake, Valerie Massingill and husband, Larry Massingill, Frank Valero and wife, Patti Valero, and Christy Abbott. She also is survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, as well as many other precious loved ones. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 7 at 11 am-12 noon at Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa. Grave Site Service will immediately follow at Centro Espanol Memorial Park Cemetery located at 4601 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa. Donations in memory of Margarita Fernandez to HPH Hospice, 12107 Majestic Blvd., Hudson, Florida 34667, would be greatly appreciated.

