DELUCO, Margery



At the age of 100, Margery Deluco passed on and joined her deceased husband, Bob, on March 28, 2019. Margery was a resident at Saint Marks Village in Palm Harbor for the last 10 years and previously lived at Caribbean Estates in New Port Richey. Margery grew up on a farm in Ohio, and served as a lieutenant and Registered Nurse in WWII in London. After her move to Florida, she helped to found Suncoast Hospice. After retirement, she and husband, Bob, helped to build and repair churches throughout the



South. Later in life, she clowned in Hospices and hospitals. During her time at Saint Marks, she was loved by many, and often gave comfort to others around her. Her immediate family includes nieces and nephews in Ohio and Homosassa Springs. The family wants to give special thanks to the caring staff at Saint Marks Special Care Center all of whom gave Marge their heart and touch. Marge will be interred at Sylvan Abbey next to Bob and a celebration of her life at St. Mark Village will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Empath/Suncoast Hospice.



Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary