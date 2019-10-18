Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
DILORENZO, Margery 95, of New Port Richey, passed away October 14 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Louis of 65 years; her siblings, Katherine, Eugene, Theresa and George. Margery is survived by her children and their spouses, her daughter, Teresa (Peter); son, Allen (Marilyn); two grandchildren Louis (Mary), Keith (Desire); four great-grandchild-ren, Ashley, Matthew, Nicholas, Adriana; and brother, Frank in addition to numerous niece's and nephews. Dobies FH/Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2019
