JACKSON, Margery Mae



97, passed away February 21, 2019. Born in Jacksonville, Florida in 1921, Margery grew up in Charleston, South Carolina, where she first learned the violin that she would play as a member of orchestras around the country, including the Tampa Philharmonic.



Her family moved to Tampa where she met Keith Otto, who was a young airman from Massachusetts training at MacDill. They married, but while she continued working on building concrete ships in Tampa, he was off to Burma, flying over the Himalayas into China during WWII.



With two children, they continued in the Air Force, moving first to Japan and then around the country from South Dakota to Nebraska, back to Florida and then on to Germany. Back in Tampa and divorced, Margery took a job as a secretary and continued to raise two children on her own. In 1966, she married Seaford Jackson who passed away on 2006. The two lived in Brevard, North Carolina for 25 years, where she gained a reputation as an award-winning artist. Margery was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. She was predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Jean Otto; and is survived by a son, Steve Otto; daughter-in-law, Diane; three grandsons, Matthew, Nicholas, and Alexander; and brother, John Sohl Jr, in Eustis, Florida.



A private graveside service will be Friday, March 1st. A Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday, March 2nd, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 501 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tampa Humane society.



