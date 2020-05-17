MESSINA, Margery A. of Trinity FL passed away May 9, 2020. A beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Margery was born August 12, 1934 in New Orleans, LA to George and Helen Abadie, who preceded her in death along with her sister, Lorraine Abadie. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Manuel F. Messina. She is also survived by four children and their spouses, Daniel and Cynthia Messina, Deborah Messina and Philip Shucet, Diane and Jeff Jordan, and Michael and Cherie Messina; and four grandchildren, Rachel Robinson, Connor Robinson, Thomas Messina, and Alexander Messina.



