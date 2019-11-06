DEMMONS-WHITE, Margie M. In Loving Memory of our Wife and Mother, Margie M. Demmons-White, who pass- ed away peacefully at home on November 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Robert White; sons, Jack Demmons and Mark Demmons; sister, OraLee Dye; brother, William Trent Jr.; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and other family. Memorial Services to be held at Sorensen Funeral Home, 3180 30th Ave. N St. Petersburg, FL 33713 on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 5 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2019