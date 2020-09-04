1/1
Margot MOTT
{ "" }
MOTT, Margot Benbow Born November 25, 1960, passed away August 31, 2020. Margot, 59, was born in Jacksonville, but grew up in St. Petersburg, FL and is survived by her husband Michael; her son Joshua; her daughter, Cassidy; her granddaughter, Hayden; and her sister, Claudia. Predeceased by her parents, Lois Chandler Benbow and Charles Clarence Benbow. Margot, a graduate of FSU, lived her life adventurously travelling the world and exploring with her kids while simultaneously teaching them a plethora of new fun facts. She enjoyed working on genealogy, studying the history of the world, and ceaselessly trying new things. She always accepted everyone as they are, taking in her kids' friends as her own, and absolutely loved being a grandmother. After losing her oldest daughter, Kendel Mott, at only 28 years old to Sarcoma cancer in 2019, Margot lost her battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer on Monday, August 31, 2020. She fought with unmatched determination and strength for two years. She will forever be an inspiration to all of us.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
