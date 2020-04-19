Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marguerite BAYLERIAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BAYLERIAN, Marguerite 92, of Largo FL, died peacefully April 14, 2020. Born and raised in Milwaukee WI, she and her parents, Harry and Roxie, moved to Michigan where Margie graduated from the University of Michigan. She worked as a research chemist at Ethyl Corporation for over 35 years. She was awarded six patents in her field. In 1987 Margie and Roxie moved to Florida. She loved to watch sports as well as to bowl, play cards, and take cruise vacations. She was a member of St. Hagop Armenian Church, Pinellas Park, where in lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name. Margie was preceded in death by her brother, Harold (Margaret). She is survived by nephew, Bob (Diane) Baylerian, Hernando FL; niece, Joan Baylerian; nephews, Tom (Michelle) Baylerian, James (Jodi) Baylerian; great-nieces Nuri, Marissa, and Meghan Baylerian; and great-nephew, Ara Bayler-ian, all of Milwaukee WI, and locally, cousins, Leon (Sharon) Sarkisian, Seminole FL, Louise (Dr. Haig) Yardumian, St Petersburg, FL and family.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020

