Marguerite DAWSON

DAWSON, Marguerite B. 83, died June 17, 2020 at St. Anthony's Hospital surrounded by close family. Peg was from Pittsburgh, PA and moved to Florida in the 1950s. She was a licensed practical nurse graduating from Tomlinson Vocational School in St Petersburg and interning at Mound Park Hospital. Her nursing career included tours at many hospitals and private duty nursing facilities, as she moved around the country with her family. Peg had a love for sewing, focusing primarily on machine embroidery. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Steve; daughter, Kimberly Heyward and husband, Antone; sister, Isabella Johnson and husband, Chuck; sister in law, Bonnie Moody and husband, Derril; four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A family memory gathering will be held at a later date.



