SWANSON, Marguerite F. 70, of Seffner, FL, passed away on December 14, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Ivar Swanson of 50 years; her children, daughter, Barbara, son-in-law, Daniel, daughter, Karen, son-in-law, Joey, son, Alan, and his betrothed, Lela; grandchildren Justin, Chloe, Allison, Cami, and Ryan; siblings, Ray, Kathy, Chrissie, John, Mark and Paul. As the oldest daughter she helped care for her younger siblings. She had a spirit of true kindness, generosity and was always ready to aid anyone in need. She worked for the Hillsborough County Public Library and was fond of being surrounded by her love of literature and helping others. She enjoyed being a part of two book clubs, nature walks, bird-watching, and making memories with family. She was a passionate quilter who donated hundreds of her handmade quilts with her church, Apostles Lutheran, for premature babies born at Tampa General Hospital, Brandon Regional Hospital, and for Lutheran World Relief. Celebration of Life service (with no viewing) will be held, Saturday, December 21, 2019, at noon, at Apostles Lutheran Church in Brandon, FL. She had a heart for service, so if you wish, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

