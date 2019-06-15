BALDWIN, Marguerite P.
97, peacefully went home to be with her Lord on June 12, 2019. She lived her entire life in St. Petersburg, graduated from St. Petersburg High School and attended the University of Georgia. Marguerite was called to be a servant to the Lord, her family, and her many friends. She was a proud homemaker and loved to cook. Marguerite lived a long and remarkable life and was special in many ways. She was Christ-centered, kind, loving, selfless and devoted to her family. Her main focus in life was that her entire family love and know Jesus. She was preceded in death by her precious parents, Vivian and Roscoe Parsley; her husband of 40 years, John Baldwin; siblings, Vivian, Roscoe and Thomas. Marguerite is survived by her brother, Edwin Parsley (Joan); son, Brad Baldwin (Monique); daughter, Lisa Baldwin Boyle (Jack); grandsons, JB and Brian Baldwin, Stephen, Mark and Christian Boyle; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jackson Boyle, Anna Grace and Tripp Baldwin; and an extended loving family. A Funeral Service will be held at 4 pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Liberty Baptist Church, 9401 4th Street North St. Petersburg, Florida 33704. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to the St. Petersburg Christian School, 2021 62nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, Florida 33702.Condolences may be shared with the family at:
www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 15 to June 16, 2019