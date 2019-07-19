Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Angela Montane LEEDS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LEEDS, Maria Angela Montane



Born February 15, 1935 in the Oriente Province, in Antilles, Cuba to Pilar and Pablo Montane, she passed June 30, 2019. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Ariel Montane and Nuri Montane Zietoun. Maria is survived by her two daughters, Linda Leeds Gaither and Nancy Leeds Gribble; three grandsons, Michael C. Gaither, Christopher W. Gaither, and Alexander D. Gribble; two sons-in-law, Michael Gaither and Wesley Urich.



Maria loved to travel which stemmed from her early career as a Pan American flight attendant. She met several celebrities as an International Flight attendant including Esther Williams and Elizabeth Taylor. She later was the Concierge at the World Bank in Washington DC. She married, had two daughters in Washington DC and shortly therafter settled in Tampa, Florida. Tampa was home for over 53 years; she embraced the Florida lifestyle enjoying the beach in particular with her daily walking. She had many dear friends and her family that loved her very much.



As co-founder of the Tampa Chapter of the Spanish Club, she held positons in several roles including President. She also was a volunteer with the Friends of the Tampa Public Library for many years.



Maria was a constant in all family gatherings and events. She loved her family and heritage. Her unconditional devotion to her grandchildren was unmeasurable and was in their lives from day one.



We miss you everyday. Love always, Linda and Nancy

LEEDS, Maria Angela MontaneBorn February 15, 1935 in the Oriente Province, in Antilles, Cuba to Pilar and Pablo Montane, she passed June 30, 2019. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Ariel Montane and Nuri Montane Zietoun. Maria is survived by her two daughters, Linda Leeds Gaither and Nancy Leeds Gribble; three grandsons, Michael C. Gaither, Christopher W. Gaither, and Alexander D. Gribble; two sons-in-law, Michael Gaither and Wesley Urich.Maria loved to travel which stemmed from her early career as a Pan American flight attendant. She met several celebrities as an International Flight attendant including Esther Williams and Elizabeth Taylor. She later was the Concierge at the World Bank in Washington DC. She married, had two daughters in Washington DC and shortly therafter settled in Tampa, Florida. Tampa was home for over 53 years; she embraced the Florida lifestyle enjoying the beach in particular with her daily walking. She had many dear friends and her family that loved her very much.As co-founder of the Tampa Chapter of the Spanish Club, she held positons in several roles including President. She also was a volunteer with the Friends of the Tampa Public Library for many years.Maria was a constant in all family gatherings and events. She loved her family and heritage. Her unconditional devotion to her grandchildren was unmeasurable and was in their lives from day one.We miss you everyday. Love always, Linda and Nancy Published in the Tampa Bay Times from July 19 to July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close