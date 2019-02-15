SAMPSON, Maria Antanett
48, of Brooksville, FL died Friday, February 8, 2019. Maria was born to union of Bertha Lee Sampson and the Late Lonnie Sampson Jr. Maria was a faithful servant of God who loved her parents, children, and fellow man. She Leaves to cherish her memory a devoted mother minister, Bertha Winslett; three sons, Morgan James Baker Jr., Theo Escarmant, and Douglas Jones all of Brooksville, FL; two brothers, Leonard Sampson ( Sharon), Willie Winslett Jr. both of Moore Haven, FL; one sister, Casundra Winslet of Brooksville, FL. Wake Service will be held Friday, February 15, at the Holy Band Deliverance Temple, 836 Twigg Street. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 16, 1 pm, at Brooksville Wesleyan Church, 22319 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL. The Final Interment will be Sunday, February 17, in Moore Haven, FL, 12:30 pm, at The Ortona Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to J.T.Campbell Funeral Home
(352) 587-8080
Wesleyan Church
8168 Jasmine Dr
Brooksville, FL 34601
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2019