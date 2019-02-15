Maria Antanett SAMPSON

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Antanett SAMPSON.

SAMPSON, Maria Antanett

48, of Brooksville, FL died Friday, February 8, 2019. Maria was born to union of Bertha Lee Sampson and the Late Lonnie Sampson Jr. Maria was a faithful servant of God who loved her parents, children, and fellow man. She Leaves to cherish her memory a devoted mother minister, Bertha Winslett; three sons, Morgan James Baker Jr., Theo Escarmant, and Douglas Jones all of Brooksville, FL; two brothers, Leonard Sampson ( Sharon), Willie Winslett Jr. both of Moore Haven, FL; one sister, Casundra Winslet of Brooksville, FL. Wake Service will be held Friday, February 15, at the Holy Band Deliverance Temple, 836 Twigg Street. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 16, 1 pm, at Brooksville Wesleyan Church, 22319 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL. The Final Interment will be Sunday, February 17, in Moore Haven, FL, 12:30 pm, at The Ortona Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to J.T.Campbell Funeral Home

(352) 587-8080
Religious Service Information
Wesleyan Church
8168 Jasmine Dr
Brooksville, FL 34601
Send Flowers
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.