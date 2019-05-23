Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
(727) 796-1992
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sylvan Abbey - Funeral Home
2853 SUNSET POINT RD
Clearwater, FL 33759
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Espiritu Santo Catholic Church
Safety Harbor, FL
SANTOS-BLUHM, Maria Belen

"Maribel" beloved wife, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, grandaunt, age 63, of Oldsmar, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019. Maribel will be lovingly remembered in the hearts of husband, David; sister, Ave; brother, Reynoso; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. Maribel was predeceased by her parents, Eustaqio and Teresa, sister, Ester. Maribel was born on December 23, 1955, in Catanduanes, Philippines. She is a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes School of Nurse Anesthesia of Camden New Jersey Class of 1998. Maribel will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends for her radiant and creative spirit, her wisdom and caring ways, and her endless generosity. Visitation will be held on Thursday May 23, 2019 from 5-8 pm, in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10 am, at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church in Safety Harbor.

Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home www.SylvanAbbey.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 23, 2019
