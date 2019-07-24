ROJAS, Maria C.
85, went to be with the Lord July 20, 2019. She was born May 1, 1934 in Camajuani, Las Villas, Cuba. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jesus; sister, Nery; and brother, Mario. Maria is survived by her loving children, Aleida Cruz (Ernesto), Juanita Provenzano (Gio), Nancy Rojas, and Jesus Rojas (Barbara); niece, Maritza Stevens; brother, Faustino Dominguez; 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A visitation will take place Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Gonzalez Funeral Home. Funeral services will then be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home with interment to follow at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park in Tampa, FL.
