COOK, Maria Lourdes (Lopez) 61, of Tampa passed away on August 7, 2019. Maria was born in Mati City, Davao Oriental, Philippines to Juanita and Antonio Lopez. Maria came to the United States in 1984 and married Orrin W. Cook, Jr. in 1985. In 1991, they settled their life and family in Tampa, Florida. Maria worked for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office until the Spring of 2019 with over 20 years of service. She loved to travel with family, tend to her garden and spend time with her grandchildren. Maria is survived by her loving family, daughters, Emie Lou Lopez Mendoza, Marian L. Cook and Amanda L. Cook; and son, Orrin W. Cook III; 10 grandchildren, four sisters and four brothers. Family and friends are invited to attend a service to be held at 6 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Blount and Curry East Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Avenue, Tampa, Florida with a visitation and reception to follow. The family encourages all to please sign our online guestbook at

