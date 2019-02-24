SKRABAK, Maria Fatima "Tina"
Friends and family mourn the loss of Tina Skrabak who passed away Nov. 7, 2018. She was survived by her two daughters, Lisa and Linda; son-in-law, Thom; three grandchildren, Morgan, Logan, and Sadie; and sister, Lucy. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 10, 6 pm at Bay Pines War Veterans Memorial Park Shelter #5.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019