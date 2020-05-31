GONZALEZ, Maria L. "Esperanza" 91, beloved wife, mother and grandmother went to be with our Lord peacefully on March 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Maria was born in 1928 in Havana, Cuba to parents Manuel and Teresa Lloret. Maria was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus, celebrating 65 years of marriage before his passing in October 2019. Maria and Jesus met when both were just thirteen years old. Sweethearts through their teen years, they married in 1954. Jesus, Maria and their daughter, Maria Teresa left Cuba in 1960 to escape communism and took up residence in Tampa, welcoming son, Anthony in 1961. Maria is survived by her daughter, Maria Croy (Steve); son, Anthony Gonzalez (Terri); her grandsons, Stephen Croy Jr., Anthony Gonzalez Jr. and Tyler Gonzalez. Maria also leaves behind two brothers, Luis and Manolin Lloret; and one sister, Anita Calleja along with many close friends she made throughout her lifetime. Maria never met a stranger, greeting everyone with her warm smile, bright eyes, and infectious laugh. A celebration of life service will be held at 10 am, Saturday June 6, 2020 at St Mary's Catholic Church located at 15520 N. Blvd., Tampa, FL 33613.



