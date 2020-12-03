1/1
Maria IPPOLITO
1952 - 2020
IPPOLITO, Maria Linda 68, passed away surrounded by family on November 25, 2020. Maria was born on January 19, 1952, in Santo Stefano Quisquina, Sicily. She loved teaching, gardening, traveling with her husband, Charles, and spending time with her son and grandson. She was inseparable from her sister, Rosalia and never let a day pass without calling someone she loved. Maria is survived by her son, Christopher; daughter-in-law, Patricia; and grandson, Alessandro. She is preceded in death by her parents, Francesca and Giuseppe Ippolito; brother, Tony Ippolito; nephew, John Joseph Duncan. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
