84 years of age, residing in Odessa, Florida, passed away on April 11, 2019. She was born in Havana, Cuba and moved to New York in 1960. In 2002, she moved to Florida. Lourdes was a proud homemaker and ballet dance instructor. She was a member of Saint Timothy Catholic Church. Her faith, and attending Mass, was a priority of hers. Lourdes was a part of several outreaches and served many roles in her church. She was one of the founding members of St. Timothy's Disciples of Charity, and was part of the Ministry, which coordinated the first session for Adoration in the new church. She enjoyed playing piano, Canasta, and bridge as well as reading historical novels. Lourdes liked shopping for her family. She also enjoyed going to sporting events and school functions. She watched Lifetime movies and enjoyed going out on weekly luncheons with the ladies. Lourdes cherished spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marta, and her stepfather, Dr. Ricardo Machin; and brother, Fral. Lourdes is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jay; her sons, Christopher and wife, Valerie, Richard, Michael and wife, Christina, and Mark and wife, Liza; daughters, Bunny, Diane and husband, Dave, and Kimberly; grandchildren, Jason, Croix, Kyle, Brooke, Tanner, Ricky, Ryan, Maya, and Desmond; great-grandchildren, Jack, Trevor, and Miles; Graciela Ponce; furry friends, Kwazi, Coco, and Sparky. The funeral Mass will be held at Saint Timothy Catholic Church on Friday, April 26, at 11 am, with interment following at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.



