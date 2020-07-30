1/
Maria Maltese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MALTESE, Maria C. Be loving mother, wife and Nona and friend of all who met her. She battled with Leukemia for a year and half. She is in Heaven now with the Angels and received her wings so long deserved. She was loved and treasured by all who came in her presence. She came from Italy in 1962, moved to Long Island -Patchogue NY. Raised two children, Anthony and Annmarie. She was a seamstress learned by nuns in Italy. She married in 1963. Her presence will always be around us and gratitude of her strength, love kindness and generosity will always be remembered. She started her own alterations shop in 1996 in Dunedin on main St. She leaves behind loving husband, Anthony; son, Anthony Jr.; and daughter. Annmarie; daughter-in-law to Anthony Jr., Gina Marie; two grandchildren, Savannah Marie and Sebastian Anthony. We will miss you mom forever and can never thank you enough for your strength and wisdom and always putting us first. Rest in Peace Mom until we see you again. Funeral Services Saturday, August 1, Curlew Hills, 1750 Curlew Rd., Palm Harbor, FL. Viewing 12-1:30 pm. Catholic service and burial to proceed afterwards. All Welcome in remembrance of Mom. Curlew Hills F.H.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Viewing
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved