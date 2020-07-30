Maria Maltese

MALTESE, Maria C. Be loving mother, wife and Nona and friend of all who met her. She battled with Leukemia for a year and half. She is in Heaven now with the Angels and received her wings so long deserved. She was loved and treasured by all who came in her presence. She came from Italy in 1962, moved to Long Island -Patchogue NY. Raised two children, Anthony and Annmarie. She was a seamstress learned by nuns in Italy. She married in 1963. Her presence will always be around us and gratitude of her strength, love kindness and generosity will always be remembered. She started her own alterations shop in 1996 in Dunedin on main St. She leaves behind loving husband, Anthony; son, Anthony Jr.; and daughter. Annmarie; daughter-in-law to Anthony Jr., Gina Marie; two grandchildren, Savannah Marie and Sebastian Anthony. We will miss you mom forever and can never thank you enough for your strength and wisdom and always putting us first. Rest in Peace Mom until we see you again. Funeral Services Saturday, August 1, Curlew Hills, 1750 Curlew Rd., Palm Harbor, FL. Viewing 12-1:30 pm. Catholic service and burial to proceed afterwards. All Welcome in remembrance of Mom. Curlew Hills F.H.



