MIQUEL, Maria "Nena"
passed away peacefully March 20, 2019 at Bon Secour Manor, St. Petersburg FL. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will join her deceased husband, Jorge and son, Pablo Miquel. Nena was full of energy and lived a long and happy live. She is survived by her children, George and Ana; grandchildren, Paul, Cristina, and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Raegen. A memorial service will be held at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Avenue, Tampa, FL, 11 am, Saturday, March 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, random acts of kindness in her memory are requested. Services entrusted with:
Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 23, 2019